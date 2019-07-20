UrduPoint.com
Alleged Video Scandal: PFSA Declares The Video As Real

Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Alleged video scandal: PFSA declares the video as real

Alleged video and its audio, of Judge Arshad Malik has been approved as real by Punjab Science Forensic LaboratoryLab report has been received by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)According to FIA

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Alleged video and its audio, of Judge Arshad Malik has been approved as real by Punjab Science Forensic LaboratoryLab report has been received by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)According to FIA, the video is not an edited content where the pictures and audio have been determined.The Forensic report has been made part of investigation of the case by FIA.

