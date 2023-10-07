Open Menu

Alleged Wanted Criminals Arrested; Says Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Urmar Police arrested four outlaws in an ongoing crackdown against criminals here early Saturday morning.

According to details given by the Police control Peshawar, the crackdown against wanted criminals continued in order to maintain law and order and peace. He said Police are taking action against criminals by arresting four persons involved in various crimes.

Among the arrested alleged accused are Muhammad Anwar Haq, Khair Basr, Naseeb Gul and Muhammad Shahab, police officials told the media men soon after the arrest was made. The accused are residents of different areas of Peshawar, who are involved in illegal weapons and other crimes.

Police have recovered arms from them including three pistols, magazines and several cartridges used in killing and snatching at gun-point.

Police have registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

