MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Khan Garh police on tip off here Thursday apprehended alleged killer of his wife.

Police has taken physical remand of the killer from the magistrate of Muzaffargarh.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ramzan, resident of Basti Kharik had killed his wife Azra Bibi, a mother of five daughters after severely torturing them few days ago.

The accused had escaped after committing the heinous crime. The police has started further investigation.