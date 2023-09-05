Open Menu

Allegedly Abducted Teenager Crushed To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A teenager crushed under a vehicle during a mishap as he fell down from a motorcycle after the collision with another motorcycle, in tehsil Alipur district Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, two persons were heading towards somewhere with a teenager on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle. The kid fell down on the road and was crushed under the vehicle.

The two unknown motorcycles managed to flee away from the scene.

Local police is investigating the incident. It was feared that the kid was being abducted by an unknown motorcyclist.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital.

