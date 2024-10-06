Allegedly Missing KP CM Reaches Provincial Assembly
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Allegedly missing from Islamabad after a protest, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a stunning move on Sunday reached the provincial assembly leaving all the faces shocked and surprised.
The sudden appearance of KP CM in the assembly proved the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi right who had been repeatedly asserting that Gandapur was neither arrested by police nor by intelligence agencies rather he escaped from scene as was evident in a CCTV footage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house in Islamabad.
Although the CM addressed the assembly but his surprised appearance raised several questions and speculations in minds of people of KP and those supporters whom he shrewdly left amid protests.
The CM told the assembly about his ordeal and how he managed to reach Peshawar to escape his possible arrest by Islamabad police.
