Allegiance With PML-N Surpasses Personal Gains: Talal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that his allegiance with the party surpasses mere political tickets or positions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that his allegiance with the party surpasses mere political tickets or positions.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that party leaders agreed on seat adjustments for those who supported PML-N in times of trouble.
Although the entire party leadership supported me for the ticket, a situation emerged where withdrawing from the election ticket seemed to be the wiser decision, he added.
"The decision was challenging, but in the best interest of the party, I have made this choice," he added.
