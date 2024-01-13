Open Menu

Allegiance With PML-N Surpasses Personal Gains: Talal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that his allegiance with the party surpasses mere political tickets or positions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that his allegiance with the party surpasses mere political tickets or positions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that party leaders agreed on seat adjustments for those who supported PML-N in times of trouble.

Although the entire party leadership supported me for the ticket, a situation emerged where withdrawing from the election ticket seemed to be the wiser decision, he added.

"The decision was challenging, but in the best interest of the party, I have made this choice," he added.

