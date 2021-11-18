UrduPoint.com

'Allegory': Retracing Interfaith Coexistence Through Guru Nanak's Footsteps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:08 PM

'Allegory': Retracing interfaith coexistence through Guru Nanak's footsteps

Guru Nanak the founder of Sikhism in the 15th and 16th centuries, travelled far and wide to spread his message of 'Oneness of Creator' and love for humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Guru Nanak the founder of Sikhism in the 15th and 16th centuries, travelled far and wide to spread his message of 'Oneness of Creator' and love for humanity.

In his spiritual journey of two decades, he visited hundreds of sites related to Hinduism, islam, Buddhism, and Jainism.

These sites are now spread over across nine nations as per the current geographical divisions including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Tibet (China), Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

After over 550 years, the footsteps of Guru Nanak have been retraced by Singapore-based researcher and author, Amardeep Singh, who has sequentially chronicled the saga into a 24-episode video documentary titled 'Allegory � A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels'.

The docuseries takes viewers to the places and multi-faith sites that were visited by Guru Nanak during the 22 years of his life.

Born in India's Gorakhpur to his migrated father belonging to Pakistan's Muzaffarabad and mother from Abbottabad, Amardeep Singh says his work is an 'allegory' of the spiritual journey of Guru Nanak who travelled with his philosophy of love and interfaith coexistence.

"Guru Nanak's narrative of coexistence is to put humanity first and to not get divided by faith," Amardeep Singh told APP here, in a virtual interview from Singapore.

Leading a team, Amardeep Singh travelled from Makkah and Madina to Mount Kailash, filmed amidst the gunfire in Afghanistan and the scalding summer heat in Iraq, across the waters of river Sindh on the boat, and the desert expanse of Madina to Baghdad.

In Pakistan, he travelled across the length and breadth of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and visited the remnants of Sikh heritage, both tangible and non-tangible.

Amardeep mentioned that Guru Nanak twice went to the grave of Baba Farid in Pakpattan, Pakistan and held dialogues with Sheikh Baraham Farid Sani � the spiritual head of the 11th lineage.

"Baba Farid's writings are included in the Sikh scriptures, which were first to be documented in (holy book) Guru Garanth. And we actually read it every day," he said.

"In a world that is so fragile and volatile, there has never been a better time to understand why Guru Nanak travelled for 22 years to share his experiential wisdom and propagate the oneness of humankind," said Amardeep Singh.

Asked about the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan in 2019 as an initiative to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims, he termed it a "very positive step".

"This (Kartarpur Corridor) is a ray of hope for the people of sub-continent that has sown the love for coming generations," he said, adding that multiple such arteries needed to be opened up through culture and faith to build trust across the boundaries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken several initiatives to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, including the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex is a gift by the people of Pakistan and their leadership to the Sikh community from India and worldwide.

In line with his vision of emulating the concept of Islam's first socio-welfare State of Madina, Imran Khan on several occasions has said that his government firmly believes that no society can achieve the goal of inclusive socio-economic development without ensuring the rights of minorities.

This November, Pakistan has issued 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to enable them to participate in the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak on November 17-26. The Sikh pilgrims during their stay in Pakistan will visit different Gurdwaras, including Gurd�wara Janam Asthan in Nan�kana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Amardeep Singh quoted the message of Guru Nanak in Punjabi as saying 'Eiko dharam dhrirey sach koi', meaning 'Truth is the only righteousness as a universal law'.

"It is important to understand that Guru Nanak was an embodiment of Oneness," said Singh, who has also titled the first episode of his documentary "Noor-e-Tawheed" (Light of Oneness).

The docuseries, completed in three-and-a-half years, is available at the website 'TheGuruNanak.com', of which Amardeep Singh says, "This is not just about Guru Nanak's philosophy on Sikhism, but humanity".

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Balochistan World Bangladesh Iran Abbottabad Punjab Sri Lanka China Iraq Visit Gorakhpur Baghdad Gilgit Baltistan Makkah Singapore Saudi Arabia Pakpattan Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir November 2019 From Government Share Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting nation ..

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting national flag

16 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

24 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is avai ..

Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is available for pre-orders on Xpark

29 minutes ago
 Police arrest school teacher for alleged rape of 7 ..

Police arrest school teacher for alleged rape of 7-year-old girl

4 minutes ago
 Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

54 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.