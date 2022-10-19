UrduPoint.com

Allergy Relief Camp Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Allergy relief camp held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 300 patients were treated at a two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), which concluded at UC Wazeer Abad, Shikarpur district on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the IGHDS Sukkur, Maqsood Imam, all medicines were provided free of charge to the patients.

She said allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani treatment facilities were available for the allergy patients at the camp with separate counters for male and female patients.

