Allergy relief camp held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 300 patients were treated at a two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), which concluded at UC Wazeer Abad, Shikarpur district on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the IGHDS Sukkur, Maqsood Imam, all medicines were provided free of charge to the patients.

She said allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani treatment facilities were available for the allergy patients at the camp with separate counters for male and female patients.