Alleviation Of Poverty, Backwardness Among Govt's Top Priorities: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:22 AM

Alleviation of poverty, backwardness among govt's top priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the alleviation of poverty and steering the deprived lots out of their backwardness, were among the government's top priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the alleviation of poverty and steering the deprived lots out of their backwardness, were among the government's top priorities.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of members of parliament and public representatives hailing from the Mianwali district.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for resolution of the issues faced by the people and formulation of a strategy over the proposed uplift projects in the area, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He assured the delegation that steps were being taken to ensure equal opportunities to the people of Mianwali through provision of health and education facilities.

He said through Kissan Card, farmers having 12.5 acre of land would be provided with easy agriculture loans and technical training whereas through Sehat Card, millions of families would be provided with health insurance and targeted subsidy.

The prime minister further expressed the confidence that establishment of industries in the area due to economic friendly policies of the government, the local youth would be provided with jobs opportunities.

During the meeting, the participants congratulated the prime minister on his successful economic policies and the positive economic indicators.

They also apprised the prime minister of the local issues, proposed projects and the ongoing development work in Mianwali.

