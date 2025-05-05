Alliance Mind Empowerment Council Elects Inaugural Executive Body
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Alliance Mind Empowerment Council convened its inaugural meeting here on Monday, setting forth its strategic agenda and formally electing its first executive leadership to spearhead initiatives in mental empowerment, digital engagement, and community development.
The newly constituted body was elected unopposed following recommendations by the Alliance Advisory Council and the Convenor, said a press release.
Syeda Ayesha Noor was elected as Chairperson, while Amrit Amjad assumed the position of Co-Chairperson and Ayesha Kanwal was appointed as General Secretary.
In the training and development portfolio, Dr Noor ul Huda, Noor ul Ain, and Naureena Khan were named Directors, Syed Jaffar Hussain was appointed Director for Community Relations, Najm us Shar, and HM Rana Umar Farooq were entrusted with the roles of Directors for Online Training and Webinars.
Ali Raja was designated as Executive for Online Training and Webinars, whereas Shanza Zeeshan and Sultan Abid were named Executives for Digital Engagement and Membership.
Extending its reach beyond national borders, the Council also inducted Galuh Gayatri of Indonesia and Meruyert Sapiyeva-Bazarbekova of Kazakhstan as Directors for International Training as both appointees will support the Council’s advocacy and capacity-building programs in Southeast and Central Asia, respectively.
Following the elections, Chairperson Syeda Ayesha Noor thanked the Council for its trust and pledged to work collectively for positive societal transformation. Co-Chairperson Amrit Amjad emphasised shared responsibility, while General Secretary Ayesha Kanwal highlighted the importance of structured collaboration to achieve the Council’s long-term goals.
Earlier, Dr Tariq Khan, Convenor of Alliance Pakistan, outlined the vision behind the Council, stressing the need for a holistic approach to psychological well-being, inclusive education, and transnational partnerships in capacity building. The session was moderated by Alliance Director Shabbir Hussain.
