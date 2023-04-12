Alliance of China-Pakistan Joint Research Centers launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Centre for BRI and China Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, China have established the Alliance of China-Pakistan Research Centers to enhance collaboration and understanding between Pakistani and Chinese academic institutions.

This alliance aimed to strengthen the longstanding bond between the two countries. The Alliance's launch marks a significant step towards promoting academic collaboration between Pakistan and China, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The coalition will facilitate joint research projects, exchange programs and other academic activities to promote mutual learning and understanding.

During the launch event, the directors of participating institutions discussed various ideas to advance the Alliance practically, including creating a combined research journal, establishing a website to share information, implementing joint research programs, enhancing the capacity of research centers, fostering student and research exchange, publishing joint research papers, hosting research events, and inviting institutions to join the alliance.

The speakers emphasized the importance of research center alliances in fostering academic exchanges, promoting joint research projects, and enhancing the quality of higher education in both countries.

They also highlighted the role of such collaborations in exploring new avenues of cooperation, particularly in building regional connectivity, economic, cultural, infrastructure, and trade development, including technology exchanges. The participants expressed their commitment to promoting research center alliances between Pakistan and China and exploring new areas of cooperation to achieve common goals.

They called for more joint academic programs, research projects and student exchanges between the two countries.

Dr Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, highlighted the significance of the alliance and its core aims and objectives. Prof. Tang Jun, Director of Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, described the Alliance as a timely initiative catering to the need for research and development.

Other participants, including Prof. Sun Hongqi, Pakistan Study Center, Jiangsu Normal University, Prof. Dr Zahid Anwar, Director, China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, Prof. Huang Qiuwen, Director, Pakistan Research Center, Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, Dr Samina Sabbir, Director CPEC Center, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director China Study Center, COMSATS University, Islamabad, Prof. Ma Fujian, Director Pakistan Study Center, North Minzu University, Dr Abdul Sattar,Director China Study Center, BUITEMS, Quetta, Dr Zhao Yankan, Pakistan Study Center Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Dr. Faqeer Muhammad, Director China Study Center, Karakorum International University, Gilgit, Prof. Guo Yaling, Pakistan Research Center of He Bei Normal University, Prof. Jin Qiang, Intercultural Communication Research Center at He Bei University and Ms. Xiang Yang Scarlet, Director China Study Center, National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad shared their insights on the importance of the alliance and ways to strengthen it.

Muhammad Asif Noor, Director of the Centre for BRI and China Studies- Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, emphasized the importance of striving forward and building a stronger Pakistan-China relationship through the alliance.

Launching the Alliance of China-Pakistan Research Centers is a significant step towards promoting academic collaboration and achieving common goals between Pakistan and China.