UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alliance Required To Improve Air Quality In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Alliance required to improve air quality in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :An alliance of civil society activists, academia, researchers, environment, health experts, media and policy making representatives have come together to find ways and measures to tackle the toxic emissions that pose a direct threat to health and contribute to climate change.

Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) is a volunteer association of civil society individuals and groups sharing a common vision of air quality for Peshawar.

This is the beginning of a long drawn process that will eventually encompass all major cities of Pakistan for a comprehensive Clean Air Act policy document, said a press release issued here on Friday.

PCAA is a pilot project launched in Peshawar which shall be later replicated in other major cities of Pakistan.

PCAA's Vision "is to increase the total number of clean air days in Peshawar to over 100 a year by 2025 – primarily by cutting levels of air pollution at source, while simultaneously encouraging behavioral changes within us.

Peshawar city is one of the largest cities in Pakistan with an estimated population (2017) of approximately 1.

9 million. In 2018, the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative found Peshawar to be the fifth most polluted city in the country, with over 183 unhealthy air quality days.

It is difficult to be more specific about ambient air pollution in Peshawar due to lack of air quality monitoring equipment and research into the health impacts of air pollution in Peshawar.

Therefore, the actions described below are the start of a journey towards achieving the PCAA's Vision. In order to do so, the Alliance has agreed to divide its work into the following Working Groups with the following roles and responsibilities: 1) Air Pollution Research and Monitoring, 2 Health Impacts Research 3) Emissions Control 4) Membership, Communication and Media PCAA is a self-funded initiative. The Working Plan above will have to be put into action either by using donated facilities by its members or by raising money to find initiatives. Working Group members will carry out rough cost estimates of their plans and activities and will share them with one another. PCAA Members, corporate sector & philanthropists may be approached to donate to PCAA initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Civil Society Alliance Money May 2017 2018 Media All Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

6 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

6 minutes ago

Square chief Dorsey mulls pocket wallet for bitcoi ..

6 minutes ago

Cycling's Egan Bernal has Covid-19

6 minutes ago

Fire at Yazidi camp in Iraq destroys tents, injure ..

6 minutes ago

US PGA Tour Memorial tournament scores

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.