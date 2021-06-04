Alliance required to improve air quality in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :An alliance of civil society activists, academia, researchers, environment, health experts, media and policy making representatives have come together to find ways and measures to tackle the toxic emissions that pose a direct threat to health and contribute to climate change.

Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) is a volunteer association of civil society individuals and groups sharing a common vision of air quality for Peshawar.

This is the beginning of a long drawn process that will eventually encompass all major cities of Pakistan for a comprehensive Clean Air Act policy document, said a press release issued here on Friday.

PCAA is a pilot project launched in Peshawar which shall be later replicated in other major cities of Pakistan.

PCAA's Vision "is to increase the total number of clean air days in Peshawar to over 100 a year by 2025 – primarily by cutting levels of air pollution at source, while simultaneously encouraging behavioral changes within us.

Peshawar city is one of the largest cities in Pakistan with an estimated population (2017) of approximately 1.

9 million. In 2018, the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative found Peshawar to be the fifth most polluted city in the country, with over 183 unhealthy air quality days.

It is difficult to be more specific about ambient air pollution in Peshawar due to lack of air quality monitoring equipment and research into the health impacts of air pollution in Peshawar.

Therefore, the actions described below are the start of a journey towards achieving the PCAA's Vision. In order to do so, the Alliance has agreed to divide its work into the following Working Groups with the following roles and responsibilities: 1) Air Pollution Research and Monitoring, 2 Health Impacts Research 3) Emissions Control 4) Membership, Communication and Media PCAA is a self-funded initiative. The Working Plan above will have to be put into action either by using donated facilities by its members or by raising money to find initiatives. Working Group members will carry out rough cost estimates of their plans and activities and will share them with one another. PCAA Members, corporate sector & philanthropists may be approached to donate to PCAA initiatives.