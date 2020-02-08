Alliance with PML-Q to continue: Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) would continue as the PTI maintained the best relationship with it.

He said, in a media statement issue here, that the government would take along its allied party.

The chief minister said: "We are standings with each other in the journey of serving people of the province. Those who are hatching conspiracies will achieve nothing as the matters with our allies will be resolved through mutual understanding." The opposition should now realize that the government would complete its constitutional tenure, and those dreaming of an in-house change or mid-term election had earlier been failed and would also meet the same fate in future as well, he observed.

Usman Buzdar said: "We have good relations with our allies and our alliance is in the best interest of the country and the nation. Those creating differences among the allies will face disappointment. Politically, the opposition has been knocked out by people." The chief minister added: "Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader being appreciated at all international forums, and the PM cares for his countrymen." He said the PTI government was performing much better than the previous government,and its first 15-month performance was far better than the last five years of thePML-N government as development works were being carried out in every area of Punjab.