(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that all allied departments must improve their performance and take action on the complaints of the citizens. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Performance Review Committee for November 2022.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed TMA Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanawal, C&W regarding the removal of billboards and illegal speed breakers from their respective area. He also directed to take action on the use of polythene bags to prevent environmental pollution.

DC said that they must take citizens' feedback while ensuring the implementation of the complaints brought up in the Khuli Kutchery. He directed departments concerned to solve the problems of the citizens on a priority basis while implementing the complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and also ensuring the provision of relief to them.

The deputy commissioner said that conducting regular visits, and inspections by all revenue officers to facilitate and improve the delivery of revenue staff and revenue services must be ensured.

Tariq Salam Marwat instructed DEOs, and magistrates regarding the inspection of schools so that facilities and better education are available to all students. Halal Food Authority along with price Control Magistrates should play their role in inspecting the quality of food items especially milk, curd, hotel kitchens, beverages, and other items, and ensuring the supply of better items to the citizens, adding the DC said.

He said that the top priority of District Administration Abbottabad is to improve the efficiency of all departments to provide facilities to the people. While taking the notice of negative feedback on the citizen portal, Tariq Salam Marwat directed all concerned officers to take concrete steps to resolve the issues, communicate with the citizens, and ensure the resolution of the problems.

Action should be taken on the violation of using polythene bags, provision of better medicines and health facilities should be ensured to the citizens, Deputy Commissioner said.