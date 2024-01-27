Open Menu

Allied Health Professionals' Role Acknowledged

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute /Ameer Uddin Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the indispensable role of allied health workers in ensuring effective patient treatment and care.

In a reception organized by Allied Health Professionals Lahore General Hospital here on Saturday, he emphasized equal contribution of the allied health profession to patients' recovery, stating they are an integral pillar in every hospital's medical system. Professor Al-Fareed commended the dedication of former LGH Radiographer Mr. Bilal Ramzan, who achieved a doctorate in physics, showcasing the exceptional talent within allied health professions.

He also lauded the exemplary service of allied health professionals during epidemics, urging continuous professional development for upliftment. Association President Junaid Mayo pledged unwavering commitment to the hospital's reputation and patient welfare. The event was attended by esteemed figures including Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal and Principal Ophthalmology King Edward Medical University Prof. Muhammad Moeen, along with numerous administrative doctors and employees.

