Allied Hospital MS assumes office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf was appointed Medical Superintendent (MS) of Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Earlier, he was performing duties as Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) in the hospital.

After taking charge of his new office as MS of Allied Hospital, Dr Faheem Yousuf held a meeting with hospital officers and directed them to complete ongoing up-gradation of Surgical Emergency, OPD and New Block of the hospital on a war-footing so that people could be provided quality treatment facilities, a spokesman for the hospital said here on Sunday.