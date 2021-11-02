Allied hospitals received 2710 dengue patients

As many as 2710 confirmed dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city since the January of this year, out of which 2607 were discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 2710 confirmed dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city since the January of this year, out of which 2607 were discharged after recovery.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood informed Tuesday that 63 more were diagnosed with positive symptoms in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 53, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)five, while 5 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) during last 24 hours, he added.

Presently, 87 dengue patients were under treatment in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), out of which 54 were tested positive,11 positives out of 13 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 38 confirmed cases out of the total 60 admitted in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)," he added.

He said all-out efforts were being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding "Dengue fever situation is under control, the chance of dengue fever will end by the mid of November with the change of weather conditions." he hoped.

Dr Sajjad said maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made; besides, all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.