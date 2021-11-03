UrduPoint.com

Allied Hospitals Register 77 More Dengue Cases In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Allied hospitals register 77 more dengue cases in 24 hours

As many as 77 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2787

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 77 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2787.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, told here Wednesday that the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 35, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) 19, while 23 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in 24 hours.

"This year, around 2787 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 2690 discharged after recovery," he informed.

To date, the health officer added that HFH had registered 1652 positive cases of dengue fever, DHQ 416, while 719 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

"Presently 76 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 46 are positive, eight positive out of 12 in BBH and 43 confirmed cases out of the total 56 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

The health officer said that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far, 1873 belonged to the Rawalpindi district, while the number of patients in 2020 was 16 and 5969 in 2019.

Dr Sajjad further said that the tally of confirmed cases had reached 12,110 in Lahore and 4463 in Islamabad during the current year.

"Among the new cases reported during the last 24 hours, 20 were reported from Potohar town, 14 from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, nine from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, three each from Chaklala and Taxila cantonment, one from Gujjar Khan while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet", the DCEPC said.

Dr Sajjad said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease, but it can cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly.

"If you have a high-grade fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs) and skin rash, then you need to get yourself checked", he added.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water and advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Dengue Benazir Bhutto Water Rawalpindi Taxila 2019 2020 Family From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

11 minutes ago
 NH&MP launches drive against illegal registration ..

NH&MP launches drive against illegal registration plate, police lights

36 seconds ago
 Prime Minister paying special attention on develop ..

Prime Minister paying special attention on development of Balochistan: CM Baloch ..

38 seconds ago
 11 criminals held with contraband

11 criminals held with contraband

41 seconds ago
 Veteran journalist Liaqat Toor passes away

Veteran journalist Liaqat Toor passes away

43 seconds ago
 Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, reg ..

Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, registered 271 FIRs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.