Allied hospitals register 77 more dengue cases in 24 hours

As many as 77 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2787

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 77 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2787.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, told here Wednesday that the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 35, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) 19, while 23 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in 24 hours.

"This year, around 2787 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 2690 discharged after recovery," he informed.

To date, the health officer added that HFH had registered 1652 positive cases of dengue fever, DHQ 416, while 719 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

"Presently 76 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 46 are positive, eight positive out of 12 in BBH and 43 confirmed cases out of the total 56 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

The health officer said that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far, 1873 belonged to the Rawalpindi district, while the number of patients in 2020 was 16 and 5969 in 2019.

Dr Sajjad further said that the tally of confirmed cases had reached 12,110 in Lahore and 4463 in Islamabad during the current year.

"Among the new cases reported during the last 24 hours, 20 were reported from Potohar town, 14 from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, nine from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, three each from Chaklala and Taxila cantonment, one from Gujjar Khan while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet", the DCEPC said.

Dr Sajjad said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease, but it can cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly.

"If you have a high-grade fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs) and skin rash, then you need to get yourself checked", he added.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water and advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.