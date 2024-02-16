Allied Hospital's Surgical Emergency Opened After Revamp
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Allied Hospital's surgical emergency after revamping has been made functional for patient’s treatment.
The emergency block has been designed according to modern medical requirements and the patients will feel more comfortable from the environment of the emergency ward, said Sara Qamar, XEN Building Department here on Friday.
She said that remodeling of the OPD and Dental Section was also near to completion.
Medical Superintendent Dr Faheem Yousuf said that several measures were in the pipeline for provision of best treatment facilities to patients at the hospital.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wife of Ali Nawaz Shah passes away24 minutes ago
-
Three die as roof collapses after gas cylinder blast34 minutes ago
-
Three booked for trader's murder34 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief benefited most from no-confidence motion against PTI-led govt: Kundi34 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Intricacies of vegetable seed production' held:44 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicts across northern Sindh44 minutes ago
-
PHC asks ECP to scrutinize forms 45, 47; address grievances of candidates54 minutes ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 108 kg drugs in five operations1 hour ago
-
54 kite flyers, sellers arrested; 2000 kites, 65 string rolls recovered1 hour ago
-
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Khan1 hour ago
-
FIA arrested 2 accused involved in illegal currency business2 hours ago