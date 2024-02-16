FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Allied Hospital's surgical emergency after revamping has been made functional for patient’s treatment.

The emergency block has been designed according to modern medical requirements and the patients will feel more comfortable from the environment of the emergency ward, said Sara Qamar, XEN Building Department here on Friday.

She said that remodeling of the OPD and Dental Section was also near to completion.

Medical Superintendent Dr Faheem Yousuf said that several measures were in the pipeline for provision of best treatment facilities to patients at the hospital.