Allied parties' displeasure poses no danger to the government: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Allied parties' displeasure poses no danger to the government as their reservations will be removed.

Those dreaming of an in-house change' will find nothing but sheer disappointment so the opposition should wait patiently for general election 2023.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by PTI's central member Shaukat Basra, Overseas Pakistani Rahat Rao and others here at Governor House on Wednesday.

The Government will not step back from its principled stand of elimination of corruption and transparent accountability, In addition to prosperity, the year 2020 will also prove to be the year of employment for the youth, he added.Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that from the day first, the opposition has been dreaming of toppling the government but all their plans have flopped, and this time again, the opposition's plan of an in-house change will also meet the same fate as the government will complete its constitutional term.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is advancing successfully in every field including economic sector.As far as the displeasure of allied parties is concerned, differences of the allies are common things in a coalition government and it is the magnificence of democracy.

Negotiating team of the government is in contact with allied parties and holding talks with them, and In Sha Allah, reservations of the allies will be removed soon, while those dreaming of toppling of government will again have to face disappointment.

People have mandated us for five years in government and completion of constitutional term is our constitutional and democratic right.Governor Sarwar said that PTI government will materialize all the promises made with the nation.

Federal cabinet's decision regarding recruitment on 129,000 sanctioned posts in ministries and divisions is highly commendable and current year will also prove to be a year of employments. Federal and Punjab governments are taking historic measures for overseas Pakistanis due to which their issues are now resolved not in years but in months.

Overseas Pakistanis remitted the US $ 22 billion in the year 2019, that is highest figure in six years and it is also manifestation of Pakistani Diaspora's confidence in the sincere leadership and policies of present government.