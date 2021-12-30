UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that all allied parties were standing behind the government and extended their full support

"PTI-led-government will complete its constitutional period," he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

Due to poor policies of the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), he said that the government has to pay back all of the previous loans.

"The previous governments signed expensive contracts with different companies," he said.

The minister said that PTI government inherited fragile economy and attempted to set the economy on right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to steer out the country from crisis.

While handling the the current situation, he said that the government has to enhance the tax net through different ways.

"The country achieved highest tax collection during PTI's tenure," he remarked.

