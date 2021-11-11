Allied parties fully intact with government: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that all the allied parties were fully intact with the government and working jointly for the development of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had full confidence on all the allied parties. Difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy and added that the PTI government would complete its constitutional term.

The minister said all the allied parties had always stood with the government and supported it on every important national issue.

The government wanted to make the electoral process more transparent and also making sincere efforts for this cause, adding that the government would addressed all the reservations of its allied parties.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was trying to make alive the dead horse of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which was badly disintegrated.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly against the status quo and he was combating with followers of status quo in the country.