UrduPoint.com

Allied Parties Fully Intact With Government: Ali Muhammad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Allied parties fully intact with government: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that all the allied parties were fully intact with the government and working jointly for the development of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had full confidence on all the allied parties. Difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy and added that the PTI government would complete its constitutional term.

The minister said all the allied parties had always stood with the government and supported it on every important national issue.

The government wanted to make the electoral process more transparent and also making sincere efforts for this cause, adding that the government would addressed all the reservations of its allied parties.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was trying to make alive the dead horse of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which was badly disintegrated.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly against the status quo and he was combating with followers of status quo in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Democracy All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

41 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

1 hour ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

58 minutes ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

58 minutes ago
 900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a w ..

900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a week

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.