Allied parties fully intact with govt: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday said the allied parties were fully intact with the government and working jointly for the progress and development of the country.

All the matters had been settled with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q for smoothly working, to streamline the system, he said talking to a private news channel.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar claimed that due to gigantic measures, all stake-holders had brought stability in Punjab province.

He said the PTI government was making hectic efforts to alleviate inflation and poverty to provide maximum relief to the poor masses. Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of wheat and sugar issue and directed the concerned to take actions against responsible, he added.

The governor said the prime minister was so concerned to provide relief on commodities to facilitate the common man.

Replying to a question, he said the provincial government was determined to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people and many projects had been kicked off in that regard. He further said that provision of basic facilities to the masses was top priority of the government.

Replying to another question, he said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term and Prime Minister Imran Khan was only supreme leader of PTI, adding all leaders were united under the leadership ofImran Khan.