Allied parties of Balochistan govt announce to oppose no- confidence motion

(@FahadShabbir)

The allied parties of Balochistan government Tuesday announced that they would not be part of the no-confidence motion and they were united under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The allied parties of Balochistan government Tuesday announced that they would not be part of the no-confidence motion and they were united under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

This announcement was made by coalition parties of government including Parliamentary leaders of Quetta, Awami National Party (ANP), Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP).

ANP leader Asghar Khan Achakzai said the opposition was hatching conspiracies against the government from the day first when this government came into power.

He said the opposition always tried to create obstacles in the way of Balochistan development while the provincial government was united for the development, welfare and prosperity of the province under the leadership of CM Jam Kamal.