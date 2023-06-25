ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the approval of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

He hailed the government's recognition of the agendas put forth by allied parties and the constructive suggestions offered by the opposition.

The minister commended the fruitful discussion and active participation of both government and opposition representatives during the 13-day session in the National Assembly.

He also praised the smooth conduct of parliamentary traditions throughout the budget session. Furthermore, he acknowledged the responsible behavior of parties dedicated to safeguarding democratic values, resulting in a successful budget approval without any disorder or confrontation.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi concluded by hailing this achievement as a significant triumph for democracy and democracy-loving politicians.