Open Menu

Allied Parties Role, Opposition's Suggestion During Budget Session Commendable

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Allied parties role, Opposition's suggestion during budget session commendable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the approval of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

He hailed the government's recognition of the agendas put forth by allied parties and the constructive suggestions offered by the opposition.

The minister commended the fruitful discussion and active participation of both government and opposition representatives during the 13-day session in the National Assembly.

He also praised the smooth conduct of parliamentary traditions throughout the budget session. Furthermore, he acknowledged the responsible behavior of parties dedicated to safeguarding democratic values, resulting in a successful budget approval without any disorder or confrontation.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi concluded by hailing this achievement as a significant triumph for democracy and democracy-loving politicians.

Related Topics

National Assembly Democracy Budget Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

3 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan