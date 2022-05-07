Allied parties united under leadership of PM Shebaz Sharif: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that all the allied parties are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who put the country back on path of progress and development

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that all the allied parties are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who put the country back on path of progress and development.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Bisham, headquarter of Shangla district, Engr Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly believed in practical work and under his dynamic leadership Pakistan would achieve new heights of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former CM KP Pir Sabir Shah, PMLN Leader Ahmad Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and others were present on the occasion.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif live in hearts of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Shangla and under his leadership all the problems of the country and province would be addressed.

Muqam said desecration of the holy mosque of Masjid Nabi has hurt sentiments of Muslims including Pakistanis.

He said sloganeering at the holly mosque would make negative effects on labourers and Pakthoons of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said using holy places like Masjid Nabvi for getting cheap popularity was unfortunate and people would make PTI accountable in 2023 general elections for this irresponsible act.

Engr Amir Muqam said the champions of so called 'change' lacked political tolerance and wanted anarchy, bloodshed and hate based politics.

He said people of Shangla, Kohistan, Batagram, Swat and Malakand division had rendered great sacrifices for the country and appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his all-out support and assistance to people of these districts during 2005 devastated earthquake, 2010 floods and eradication of dengue virus from Peshawar and Swat when he was the Chief Minister Punjab.

He said PM Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stood like a solid rock with people of KP in every difficult situation and that is why its brave people loved them from the core of their hearts.

After assuming the Office of Prime Minister, he said PM Shehbaz Sharif had visited all the provinces including North Waziristan and presence of sea of people at Shangla today testified people's unshakable trust in his leadership.

"The 27 days performance of PM Shehbaz Sharif was much better than the four years performance of former PM Imran Khan,' he said and added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restarted Islamabad Metro bus within four days after assuming the office while Imran Khan failed to do so despite his nearly four years rule.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had constructed a state-of the art kidney hospital for poor patients of Malakand division in Swat while PTI rulers in deep frustration had changed its name.

Muqam said PTI KP Govt had failed to get its due net hydel profit share despite its party Govt in centre. He said former PTI Govt had broken all record of political victimization against opponents in the name of so called accountability, adding not a single penny of corruption was proved against him.

He said people of Pakistan knew that who had looted Tosha Khana. He said Imran Khan would be made accountable for getting expensive gifts from Tosha Khan on throwaway prices.

Engr Amir Muqam said Imran Khan had visited Shangla three times but failed to address problems of its people and fulfill its tall promises.

Member National Assembly, Dr Ebadullah Khan in his welcomed address urged Prime Minister to announce a mega development package for Shangla including construction of medical college and expediting work on Poran grid station that was later fulfilled by the PM.

He also urged for up-gradation of Alpur campus of Swat University into a university, establishment of economic zone at Bisham, approval of cadet college, two hospitals and construction of sports grounds besides providing suigas, waving of old electricity bills and agriculture loans of people of Shangla, Batagram and Kohistan.

The public meeting was also addressed by PMLN leaders Rushad Khan, MPA Ikhtiyar Wali and Fazlullah.