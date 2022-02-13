Allied political parties stand with govt firmly: Jamshed Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said on Sunday that all allied parties were firmly standing with the Federal government and it will complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel he said, opposition parties were making hue and cry to just to get in power so that they may hide their corruption, which they had also done in the past.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not in favor of holding fresh general election because they want power for one and half year only.

On the other hand in short period of time the PTI government took concrete steps in foreign policy, climate control and smart lockdown policy matters during Corona pandemic situation which was endorsed by entire world, he said adding that the economy of country flourished positively.

He said the opposition parties were holding meeting together just to hide their corruption.