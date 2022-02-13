Allies of PTI govt standing with it: Hasaan Khawar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were standing with it and would never back out.

While reacting to PML-N and PML-Q today's meeting here, SACM said that Chaudhry brothers were seasoned politicians and were important allies of the PTI government.

He said that in past PML-N had made promises with political parties but never fulfilled those promises.

Hasaan Khawar said opposition was using negative tactics just to protect itself from accountability.

He said that instead of making hue and cry, opposition should prepare itself for 2023 general elections.

SACM said that PPP was such an incompetent political party which had increased problems for the people of Sindh through its poor governance.

Now people were well aware that PML-N had always preferred its personal interests over national interests, he added.