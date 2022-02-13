UrduPoint.com

Allies Of PTI Govt Standing With It: Hasaan Khawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Allies of PTI govt standing with it: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were standing with it and would never back out.

While reacting to PML-N and PML-Q today's meeting here, SACM said that Chaudhry brothers were seasoned politicians and were important allies of the PTI government.

He said that in past PML-N had made promises with political parties but never fulfilled those promises.

Hasaan Khawar said opposition was using negative tactics just to protect itself from accountability.

He said that instead of making hue and cry, opposition should prepare itself for 2023 general elections.

SACM said that PPP was such an incompetent political party which had increased problems for the people of Sindh through its poor governance.

Now people were well aware that PML-N had always preferred its personal interests over national interests, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hue Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU t ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU to implement talent transformat ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

10 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

16 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>