Allies Parties Not Moving To Topple PTI Set Up: Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Allies parties not moving to topple PTI set up: Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Chaudhry Tariq Basheer Cheema on Wednesday categorically stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Q and other Allies parties were not moving to topple the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) set up.

We have some reservations on matters of ministries and governance in Punjab, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programme.

The PML-Q and other coalition partners must be included in the consultation process of governance and other issues relating salary packages of the ministers, he stated.

The Prime Minister had always provided support and advices to the party leaders in a better way, he said.

Expressing hope, the minister said that in a week or two, the reservations of Allies parties would be settled down.

