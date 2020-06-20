Allocation of funds for Flyover construction at Kahuta-Sihala road hailed: reduce traffic congestion

The residents of Kahuta and surrounding areas have expressed their gratitude over allocation of funds in federal budget 2020-21 for fly-over project at Railway Line Sihala as the flyover construction will reduce the traffic congestion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The residents of Kahuta and surrounding areas have expressed their gratitude over allocation of funds in Federal budget 2020-21 for fly-over project at Railway Line Sihala as the flyover construction will reduce the traffic congestion.

Talking to APP, the residents told that it was long-standing demand of the people and the federal government has allocated funds for construction of the fly-over project which will help ease the traffic flow on the thoroughfare and save precious time of the commuters.

They said that due to railway crossing and traffic mess at the road they were facing great difficulties. Now the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to construct a fly-over at Kahuta-Sihala Road and allocated funds in the federal budget.

The motorists further said that once constructed, the flyover will significantly improve the flow of traffic on the road and will mitigate the sufferings of the travelers commute daily over it.

According to financial year 2020-21 budget document, the fly over project would be constructed at a cost of Rs 442.758 million over the Sihala railway crossing which bisects the Sihala-Kahuta Road.

One end of the flyover will be located at around six kilometers from Kakpul on the Kahuta Road. The locals had been demanding the construction of a flyover on the road because of chronic traffic problems on the thoroughfare.