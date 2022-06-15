Allocation of funds for South Punjab lauded

President Pakistan People's Party Women Wing (Multan) Aabida Bukhari said that allocation of 35% budget for South Punjab would surely ensure matchless development in the backward region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Women Wing (Multan) Aabida Bukhari said that allocation of 35% budget for South Punjab would surely ensure matchless development in the backward region.

In a statement regarding Punjab government budget, she said the budget will also help reduce poverty in the region by creating more employment opportunities especially for youth.

Bukhari further said that the process of uplifting South Punjab was begun during the tenure of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. She also welcomed earmarking funds for a university in Muzaffargarh and Khawaja Ghulam Farid University Rahim Yar Khan. She stated that the government would also honour its pledge to turn South Punjab into a separate province.