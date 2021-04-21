Allocation of more budget to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on girls' education demanded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Members of civil society organizations from Peshawar demanded KP Government to allocate more development budget in fiscal year 2021-2022 for education to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on girls' education.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday,the speakers while addressing online consultation highlighted that the third wave of the pandemic was having more adverse socio-economic impacts on girl's in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including their education and increasing risk to gender based violence.

Qamar Naseem Program Coordinator Blue Veins while sharing the community concerns said "The education emergency caused by coronavirus could also roll back progress that has been made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to achieve gender equality in education by allocation of 70 % of the education development budget towards girls education." "Government must prioritize developmental schemes in education budget 2022 to tackle the challenges raised to education due to COVID-19," he added.

Sana Ahmad Coordinator Child Rights Movement (CRM) said "The economic security of girls was deteriorating since they have a limited source of income. The burden of household responsibilities grows heavier and their freedoms may well be curtailed in line with gendered expectations about female behaviour and girls' vulnerability to gender-based violence".

Imran Takkar, child right activist from Khyber Pakthunkwa said that even before the pandemic, data reports 1.8 million children aged 5-17 out of school in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,Out of these 64% were girls while 36% were boys. It was anticipated that COVID-19 would make this number even worse particularly in girls.

Participants of the online consultation urged the government there must be allocations to this learning crisis in new fiscal budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve quality education for all.