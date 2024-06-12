Allocation of Rs 79billion for IT sector in the fed budget 2024-25 hailed

Senior Vice President (SVP) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saquib Fayyaz Magoon on Wednesday welcomed the allocation of Rs 79 billion for Information Technology sector in the federal budget 2024-25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior Vice President (SVP) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saquib Fayyaz Magoon on Wednesday welcomed the allocation of Rs 79 billion for Information Technology sector in the federal budget 2024-25.

He expressed these views while talking to media after listening the budget speech of the Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Federation House FPCCI here.

It may be noted here that Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in his budget speech at the National Assembly today said that the federal government has proposed over Rs 79 billion for the IT sector in the budget 2024-25.

In his reaction, the SVP of FPCCI also lauded the proposals regarding the allocation of Rs 11 billion for the Technology Park Development Project Islamabad and Rs 8 billion for the establishment of IT park in Karachi.

He also termed the digitalization of the Federal board of Revenue as a positive step for which Rs 7 billion has been allocated in the budget 2024-25 and expressed hope that the digitalization would help in broadening the tax net.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon called for the need to further enhance the IT exports of the country.

He along with other office bearers of the FPCCI said that we are looking into the details of the Federal Budget-2024 and once we reviewed more details of the budget, we will be able to give our point of view.