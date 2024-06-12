Open Menu

Allocation Of Rs 79billion For IT Sector In The Fed Budget 2024-25 Hailed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Allocation of Rs 79billion for IT sector in the fed budget 2024-25 hailed

Senior Vice President (SVP) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saquib Fayyaz Magoon on Wednesday welcomed the allocation of Rs 79 billion for Information Technology sector in the federal budget 2024-25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior Vice President (SVP) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saquib Fayyaz Magoon on Wednesday welcomed the allocation of Rs 79 billion for Information Technology sector in the federal budget 2024-25.

He expressed these views while talking to media after listening the budget speech of the Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Federation House FPCCI here.

It may be noted here that Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in his budget speech at the National Assembly today said that the federal government has proposed over Rs 79 billion for the IT sector in the budget 2024-25.

In his reaction, the SVP of FPCCI also lauded the proposals regarding the allocation of Rs 11 billion for the Technology Park Development Project Islamabad and Rs 8 billion for the establishment of IT park in Karachi.

He also termed the digitalization of the Federal board of Revenue as a positive step for which Rs 7 billion has been allocated in the budget 2024-25 and expressed hope that the digitalization would help in broadening the tax net.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon called for the need to further enhance the IT exports of the country.

He along with other office bearers of the FPCCI said that we are looking into the details of the Federal Budget-2024 and once we reviewed more details of the budget, we will be able to give our point of view.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Technology Exports Chambers Of Commerce Budget May FBR Media Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

5 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

5 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

8 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

8 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

8 minutes ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

8 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

14 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

14 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan