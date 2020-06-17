Allocation of social welfare sector enhanced from Rs 1.8 bln to Rs 27.1 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh has enhanced budgetary allocation of social welfare department from Rs 1.8 billion to 27.1 billion in the next financial year 2020-21 with an overall increase of 1360 per cent.

In his Budget 2020-21 Speech at the Sindh Assembly here on Wednesday, the CM Sindh said that the Sindh is taking lead in strengthening Social Welfare department and its allied facilities to mitigate the suffering of poor in prevailing circumstances due to COVID-19.

He said that as mentioned earlier, Rs 20.0 billion have been allocated for cash transfers through Sindh Peoples Support Programme.

Other features include establishment of SOS Homes (Shelter Homes) at Divisional level with Rs 100.0 million, Rs 3 million has been allocated for Dar UL- Khushnud, Rs 5 million has been earmarked for Sindh Charity Registration commission, Creation of two LOST AND FOUND CHILDREN CENTERS at the cost of Rs 50.0 million at Shanti Nagar and Malir Karachi, provision of 10 New Vehicles to Directors, Darul Amans and Darul Atfals at the cost of Rs 12.5 million, increase of Rs.1.0 million Grant-in-Aid to T.B Patient Association Dadu and Ghambat, provision of Rs 7.0 million to beef up the security of Darul Amans, Rs.

30.0 million as Grant-in-Aid to Sindh Senior Citizen Welfare Funds has been allocated, Rs.15.0 million has been allocated as the financial Assistance to the families of deceased employees.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we initiated various development schemes which are under completion. These include establishment & strengthening of Darul Atfal & Rehabilitation of Street Children through Civil Society Organization Korangi, Karachi with 300 number of beneficiaries, he added. Others are establishment and strengthening of Darul Aman at Mirpurkhas & Jacobabad with 100 number of beneficiaries, establishment of Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicts, Karachi with 40 number of beneficiaries and repair, renovation and improvement of Services of Darul Aman Sukkur, he said.

The Sindh CM said that in West Pakistan Family Courts Act 1964, the following amendment has been made as per the decision of Sindh Cabinet Meeting held on 21-11-2019""6A matters pertaining to return of child under the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.1980". In next financial year 2020-21 all Non- Governmental Organizations/ Non-Profitable Organizations will be registered under Sindh Charity Registration Act, 2019, he added.