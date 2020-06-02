Allocation of special seats in Early Age Programming for the children of journalists

Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology has approved special seats for the children of Peshawar Press Club journalists in the IT Board's Early Age Programming Project, which is online in Corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology has approved special seats for the children of Peshawar Press Club journalists in the IT Board's Early Age Programming Project, which is online in Corona.

According to details, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, in view of the current emergency situation, has decided to make online the Early Age Programming for the development of children in the field of information technology online.

All the children of the province who are studying in class VI (6) to X (10) can benefit from this program. However, on the interest of Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, the program exclusively focuses on journalism.

Seats have also been allotted for the children of the concerned persons. In this regard, on the direction of MDIT board Dr. Shahbaz Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan Mazhar, Project Manager, Early Age Program, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and Peshawar Press Club, Peshawar Press Club a meeting was held between General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and Press Club Capacity Building Committee Chairman Zeeshan Anwar.

During the meeting, the Press Club officials welcomed the decision. Under the plan, children enrolled will receive a three-week online training course in Computer Programming.

It was decided in the meeting that initially 30 children would be trained in the first phase while the remaining children would be included in the second and third phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Manager Zeeshan Mazhar said that under this program, the IT Board trains children studying in government schools of the province every year to create websites, games and other software including making animated cartoons.

The talented children of this program have made a name for themselves internationally. On the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, in a message described the program as an important and unique program for the children of Peshawar Press Club journalists.

He says children can benefit from the program by staying at home during the Corona situation. Ziaullah Bangash further said that the plans of IT Board under the leadership of Dr. Shahbaz Khan are commendable. He also directed to further expand the scope of early age programming. Remember that the last date for registration in this program is June 5. The online form can be filled on the Early Age Programming website or the children's data can be forwarded to the IT Board through the Peshawar Press Club.