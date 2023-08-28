Open Menu

Allotment Letters Of Plots Among Police Martyrs Heirs Disbursed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Letters of allotment of 3 Marla Plots among widows and heirs of martyred police constables were distributed in a ceremony here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Letters of allotment of 3 Marla Plots among widows and heirs of martyred police constables were distributed in a ceremony here on Monday.

District Police Officer(DPO), Rana Umer Farooq disbursed the property rights at his office among the heirs.

The constables who embraced martyrdom included Abdur Rehman, Allah Rukha, Shafqat Ali and Usman Ghani.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO stated that following vision of IGP, Usman Anwar, police have alloted plots in city's beautiful housing societies.

He said that heirs would be assisted financially in form of grant for constructing houses adding that police had honoured its pledge today.

