Allotment of houses under NPHP strats in Lodhran: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Saturday initiated computerized balloting for formal allotment of houses to low-income class of society under Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) in Lodhran district.

At the computerized balloting ceremony, he also announced the Names of allottees after computerized balloting. Provincial Minister for Prison Zawar Hussain Warriach, central leader of PTI Jehangir Khan Tareen, MNA Mian Shafiq Arrain, DG Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency Liaqat Ali Chattah, offercers cocerned and a large number of people were also present, according to HUD spokesman here.

On this occasion, Mian Mehmood said that promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be materialized. "Today is a day of materialization of the dream of the common man about his own home," he added.

He mentioned that construction of 200,000 houses would start from December and by next month, Naya Pakistan Housing Project would be started in 10 big cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jehlum, Bhakkar, TT Singh.

He said, former Chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had left incomplete the housing schemes for the poor, but present government would complete poor-specific welfare projects at all costs and would not waste national resources by leaving such schemes incomplete.

Provincial Minister said that international firms were taking interest in the construction of houses due to transparency in the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, asserting that multinational companies had now come to know that neither present government nor any of its ministers demand kickbacks.