ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Allottees of B & E type apartments of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) in the sector I-16 of the Federal Capital have expressed serious concern over inordinate delay in completion of the project, which was scheduled for the year 2019.

They claimed that they had made full payment of their apartments against the determined price in 2019, but were still waiting for possession of the housing units being constructed at an extremely slow pace.

Representatives of the allottees' Interim Welfare Association told this scribe that the seriousness of the project management towards the early completion of the apartments could be gauged by the ongoing pace of work.

They were of the view that only a few labourers could be spotted working on such a mega multi-billion rupees project, which was scheduled to complete in a three-year time after the start of construction work in 2016. Booking of the apartments had been initiated in 2011.

The allottees have made a passionate appeal to the quarters concerned to take notice of the prevailing situation, direct the project management to complete and hand over the flats to their allottees without any further delay.

They also demanded an audit of the project, fixing responsibility and compensation against financial loss they suffered due to non-completion of their apartments.

When contacted, a senior official in the Ministry of Housing and Works said various steps were being taken to facilitate the low-income segments of the society by restarting the stalled schemes and constructing new apartments worth Rs109 billion.

He said the ministry had revived some stalled projects including Kurri Road, G-10/2, I-16/3, I-12/1, and Wafaqi Colony Lahore.

These long-stalled projects had been put on the track and completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), however, the work on I/16-3 and I/12-1 projects was in progress, he added.

