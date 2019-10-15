Allottees of cooperative housing societies to be given their due right: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that allottees of the cooperative housing societies will be given their due right and no one will be allowed to deprive them of their hardly earned money

This he said while hearing complaints regarding double allotments in the housing societies here on Tuesday in his office.

He heard the cases regarding Ex-servicemen, Saadabad, Ibne Hyder Architect Engineers Employees and Works Housing Societies.

He assured the complainants that justice would be done with them and no one would be allowed to fraud with innocent allottees.

Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo added, 'Ground realities on Cooperative Housing Societies are gradually improving and hopefully all disputes will be resolved amicably'.

He said that he had directed the officers concerned to visit housing societies and monitor the situation themselves and submit reports in this regard.

He asked the people to verify all the documents before investing inthe housing societies and those who were found involved in fraudulent cases, would be dealt strictly because he would not tolerate any injustice to anyone.