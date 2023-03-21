Allottees of Lifestyle Residency asked to pay outstanding installments before March 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) has asked the allottees of the Lifestyle Residency Project, Sector G-13 Islamabad to pay their outstanding installments before March 31.

"All those members of Lifestyle Residency Project who have not been able to make payment of quarterly installments in time, are informed that EHFPRO board of Directors has recently approved the last and final amnesty of 70 per cent waiver in surcharge," an official in the authority told APP.

He said that it may be noted that as per policy, a surcharge is levied in all cases of delayed payment.

The official said that members are requested to avail this last and final opportunity of making payments with minimal penalty. If outstanding dues are not cleared before March 31, a surcharge would be imposed.

About the current development of the project, he said the grey structure of apartments in seven towers on a 10-acre plot had been completed. However, the grey structure of one tower (B-1) is under construction.

In the case of apartments on a 5-acre plot, the construction work was underway. Efforts were being made to complete the project's two phases at the earliest possible, he added.

He said the FGEHA has initiated a pilot project of a high-rise apartment scheme for federal government employees and other specified groups. The scheme has been launched on land owned by FGEHA in sector G-13 /1&4, Islamabad.

The total plot size of the project is 15.37 acres, of which 10.10 acres are located at G-13/1 and the remaining 5.27 acres are located at G-13/4, the official said.

He said the FGEHA has launched this scheme through a Joint Venture of public-private partnership for the construction of Ground +16 story high-rise apartments on a 10.10-acre plot while ground +17 floors apartments on a 5.27-acre plot, with three basements in both plots.

The official said that in all, 3,273 apartments would be constructed out of which 2,384 have been allocated to federal government employees in all categories while 889 set apart for the general public.

The EHFPRO is a private limited company registered under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). It is a dynamic Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed under the joint collaboration of the FGEHA and M/s Progressive Motels & Resorts.

The project is offering facilities that cater to the contemporary needs of urban living like lush green parks, generators as a backup for elevators, a community club, a mini supermarket, a security system, an auditorium, a day care centre for toddlers, a gymnasium for fitness, beauty salon, banquet facilities, grocery stores along with maintenance and garbage disposal services.

