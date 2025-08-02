Allottees urge swift action as CDA moves to accelerate development in Sector E-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Allottees of Islamabad’s long-neglected Sector E-12 have expressed cautious optimism following fresh directives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite long-overdue development work in the area.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a high-level meeting held earlier this week, instructed officials to speed up infrastructure development and prepare for handing over possession of plots — a move welcomed by thousands of affected allottees who have waited since 1989 for progress.

“We’ve been patient for decades,” said Ateeq Sheikh, President of the E-12 Allottees Welfare Association. “The chairman’s directive is a positive sign, but development must come first. No possession should be handed over until basic civic services like water, roads, electricity, and sewerage are in place.” he told APP.

Sector E-12, launched over 36 years ago for the general public, government employees, and overseas Pakistanis, comprises 4,430 residential plots. Despite its age, the sector remains largely undeveloped — a point of ongoing frustration for its allottees.

In response to the CDA’s announcement, Ikram-ul-Haq, an allottee of E-12/1, said: “It is encouraging that CDA has halted development charges and is focusing on actual infrastructure.

This shift in priority was long overdue.”

Another allottee, Imran Aamin, underlined the urgency of the situation: “Thousands of families are stuck in limbo, unable to start construction on their homes. The development must now proceed without delay.”

The CDA has suspended the collection of development charges in light of a court stay order, a decision applauded by allottees who argue that fees should not be collected before services are provided. “The suspension of charges is appropriate,” said Ateeq Sheikh. “But it must remain in effect until the full infrastructure is delivered.”

The CDA reportedly plans to begin handing over possession in some subsectors by next month. However, the tender for E-12/4 has yet to be issued, prompting concerns over inconsistent progress within the sector.

Despite the setbacks, allottees say they are ready to engage constructively — but only if promises translate into visible change.

“We are hopeful but watching closely,” said Ateeq Sheikh. “This is a defining moment for CDA to prove its commitment to justice and development.”

With Islamabad’s growing housing demand, the completion of Sector E-12 could finally provide long-awaited relief to thousands of families — but only if CDA’s renewed efforts are sustained and delivered in full.