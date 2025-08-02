Allottees Urge Swift Action As CDA Moves To Accelerate Development In Sector E-12
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Allottees of Islamabad’s long-neglected Sector E-12 have expressed cautious optimism following fresh directives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to expedite long-overdue development work in the area.
CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a high-level meeting held earlier this week, instructed officials to speed up infrastructure development and prepare for handing over possession of plots — a move welcomed by thousands of affected allottees who have waited since 1989 for progress.
“We’ve been patient for decades,” said Ateeq Sheikh, President of the E-12 Allottees Welfare Association. “The chairman’s directive is a positive sign, but development must come first. No possession should be handed over until basic civic services like water, roads, electricity, and sewerage are in place.” he told APP.
Sector E-12, launched over 36 years ago for the general public, government employees, and overseas Pakistanis, comprises 4,430 residential plots. Despite its age, the sector remains largely undeveloped — a point of ongoing frustration for its allottees.
In response to the CDA’s announcement, Ikram-ul-Haq, an allottee of E-12/1, said: “It is encouraging that CDA has halted development charges and is focusing on actual infrastructure.
This shift in priority was long overdue.”
Another allottee, Imran Aamin, underlined the urgency of the situation: “Thousands of families are stuck in limbo, unable to start construction on their homes. The development must now proceed without delay.”
The CDA has suspended the collection of development charges in light of a court stay order, a decision applauded by allottees who argue that fees should not be collected before services are provided. “The suspension of charges is appropriate,” said Ateeq Sheikh. “But it must remain in effect until the full infrastructure is delivered.”
The CDA reportedly plans to begin handing over possession in some subsectors by next month. However, the tender for E-12/4 has yet to be issued, prompting concerns over inconsistent progress within the sector.
Despite the setbacks, allottees say they are ready to engage constructively — but only if promises translate into visible change.
“We are hopeful but watching closely,” said Ateeq Sheikh. “This is a defining moment for CDA to prove its commitment to justice and development.”
With Islamabad’s growing housing demand, the completion of Sector E-12 could finally provide long-awaited relief to thousands of families — but only if CDA’s renewed efforts are sustained and delivered in full.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people9 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan9 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision9 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan39 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills39 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik39 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations49 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship49 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career49 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation59 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging59 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan59 minutes ago