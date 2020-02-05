UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allowing Former Prime Minister For Abroad Was A Government Mistake: Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:44 PM

Allowing former Prime Minister for abroad was a government mistake: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accepted that allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif was a government mistake

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accepted that allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif was a government mistake.He said the Sharif family can leave for abroad through plea-bargain; there was no need of dramas.

The minister of Science and Technology said this during talking to media persons in Islamabad.Fawad Chaudhry said it was a government mistake that it allowed Nawaz to travel abroad and if it is allowing Maryam Nawaz now it would be another mistake.

Permitting them has not only damaged public trust on the government and institution but disgraced public mandate.He said a common man thinks there is no law prevails in this country. He said if any member of Sharif family wants leaving the country, he/she should go for plea-bargain, asking what is logic of staging drama.

He warned that permitting Maryam Nawaz for abroad will not be in the interest of the country. It will not damage institutions image but the image of the government as well.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Man Family Media Government Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Rehman Malik urges Govt. to drag Prime Minister Mo ..

46 seconds ago

Berlin Maintains Contact With US Amid Talks on Pos ..

47 seconds ago

Algerian Foreign Minister Boukadoum Meets LNA's Ha ..

48 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity walk held at Lahore General Hos ..

50 seconds ago

National Highways and Motorway Police organizes sp ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 marks 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.