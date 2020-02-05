Allowing former Prime Minister for abroad was a government mistake: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accepted that allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif was a government mistake

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accepted that allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif was a government mistake.He said the Sharif family can leave for abroad through plea-bargain; there was no need of dramas.

The minister of Science and Technology said this during talking to media persons in Islamabad.Fawad Chaudhry said it was a government mistake that it allowed Nawaz to travel abroad and if it is allowing Maryam Nawaz now it would be another mistake.

Permitting them has not only damaged public trust on the government and institution but disgraced public mandate.He said a common man thinks there is no law prevails in this country. He said if any member of Sharif family wants leaving the country, he/she should go for plea-bargain, asking what is logic of staging drama.

He warned that permitting Maryam Nawaz for abroad will not be in the interest of the country. It will not damage institutions image but the image of the government as well.