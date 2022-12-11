Almarah Foundation arranges fund-raising for deserving children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Almarah Foundation, currently engaged in providing free meals and raising orphans, arranged a fund-raising ceremony for the deserving children, here on Sunday.

The foundation is serving humanity, especially the vulnerable and orphans without any discrimination, and contributing for their well-being in the fields of health, education, financial sustainability, livelihood and shelter, by means of resources mobilisation and entering into partnership with the NGOs.

The fund-raising was arranged by Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sofia Warraich. DIG National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Mehboob Aslam, prominent journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, singer-cum-politician Abrarul Haq, senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich, motivational speaker Qasim Shah, businessman Shahid Ali Khan, and political and social personalities and a member of civil society members participated in the ceremony.

Sofia Warraich told the ceremony that the social and welfare work, started by her father in 1995, had been continuing without any break.

She said that the initiative was launched with taking the responsibility of six orphans and lodging them in a rented house during the first year of Almarah Foundation establishment, where all necessary facilities were provided to them. That initiative was being expanded in all districts of Punjab, she added.

Sofia Warraich appealed to philanthropists to participate in the noble cause as much as they can.

Senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami said that it was a challenging task to look after the poor children and orphans, adding that the Almarah Foundation CEO had effectively took the task to serve orphan children.

Senior analysts Sohail Warraich urged the participants to contribute in this matter as much as possible. He also appreciated the excellent work of Almarah Foundation.

Singer Abrarul Haq and prominent personality Naeem Bukhari also lauded the steps taken by the Foundation for welfare and well-being of orphans.

Shahid Ali Khan said that efforts were being made to register Almarah Foundation in the United States of America.