Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Almarah Foundation establishes educational institute for deserving children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Almarah Foundation, a non-governmental organization on Sunday established another educational institution of international standard for deserving children in the provincial capital.

The education institute for deserving children was established in Rajput Town, a private housing society, for the best education and training of young children.

The institution's building was inaugurated by social worker Abrarul Haq, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) DIG Mehboob Aslam, American Honorary Consul Shahid Ahmed Khan and Chairperson Almarah Trust Sophia Waraich at a ceremony which was attended by a large number of local dignitaries.

On the occasion, American Honorary Consul Shahid Ahmed Khan appreciated the progress of Almarah Foundation for the welfare and uplift of deserving children and said that it was a challenging task to look after the poor children and orphans, however, the Almarah Foundation had effectively took the task to serve such like children.

In his address, Abrarul Haq said that despite the paucity of time, he felt it necessary to participate in the event and support this noble cause.

DIG Mehboob Aslam said the mission of Almarah Foundation had been carrying out for the last twenty seven years was commendable and urged the participants to participate at maximum level in this cause to serve humanity.

Addressing on the occasion, Almarah Foundation chairperson Sophia Waraich said that the children entering the school would get the same quality of education as accessible to children of upper class segment.

She said that Almarah Foundation was aimed to serve humanity especially vulnerable and orphans without any kind of discrimination to contribute in their well-being of health, education,financial sustainability, livelihood, shelter, by means of resource mobilization and developingpartnership with NGOs.

