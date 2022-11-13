Almarah Foundation sets up stall at education fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Almarah Foundation, a non government organization providing free meals on Sunday set up a stall on occasion of education fair at Aiwan-Quaid-e-Azam.

Almarah Foundation was aimed to serve humanity especially vulnerable and orphans without any kind of discrimination to contribute in their well-being of health, education, financial sustainability, livelihood, shelter, by means of resource mobilization and developing partnership with NGOs.

Almarah Foundation founder Sofia Warraich, prominent journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich, actors Ghulam Mohiuddin, Rashid Mahmood, former IG Prisons Shahid, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) DIG Mehboob Aslam and others attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, children were seen with painted faces, besides wearing an assortment of costumes.

Later, the Al Marah Foundation awarded souvenirs to the guests while the participants also appreciated the efforts of Al Marah Foundation for the orphan children.

On the occasion, Sofia Warraich said that the foundation was putting efforts so these children could play a vital role in progress and prosperity of the country.