UrduPoint.com

Almarah Foundation Sets Up Stall At Education Fair

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Almarah Foundation sets up stall at education fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Almarah Foundation, a non government organization providing free meals on Sunday set up a stall on occasion of education fair at Aiwan-Quaid-e-Azam.

Almarah Foundation was aimed to serve humanity especially vulnerable and orphans without any kind of discrimination to contribute in their well-being of health, education, financial sustainability, livelihood, shelter, by means of resource mobilization and developing partnership with NGOs.

Almarah Foundation founder Sofia Warraich, prominent journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich, actors Ghulam Mohiuddin, Rashid Mahmood, former IG Prisons Shahid, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) DIG Mehboob Aslam and others attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, children were seen with painted faces, besides wearing an assortment of costumes.

Later, the Al Marah Foundation awarded souvenirs to the guests while the participants also appreciated the efforts of Al Marah Foundation for the orphan children.

On the occasion, Sofia Warraich said that the foundation was putting efforts so these children could play a vital role in progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Police Education Sofia Rashid Progress Ghulam Mohiuddin Sunday Government

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.