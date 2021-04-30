(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :"Youm-e-Dua" was observed across the country on Friday seeking Allah Almighty's mercy to save the mankind from the destructions of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Special prayers were offered with palms cupped in supplication, seeking the return of pre-Covid era on the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC).

Ulema-Mashaykh and religious scholars while addressing Friday sermons appealed public to ensure implementing precautionary measures against Coronavirus and elderly, sick and patients were also advised not to visit mosques in wake of Covid-19.

Coronavirus was a serious pandemic and everyone should seek 'Ruju Ila-al-allah' and strictly follow the Covid prevention religiously to contain its spread.

The clerics also said that Corona vaccination can also be administered even during fasting and rejected all rumours against vaccination of Covid-19.

Ulema in their sermons said taking precautions against such diseases is also a requirement of Shariah.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative of the Prime Minister Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing Friday congregation said that salvation from the pandemic of coronavirus lies in 'Ruju Ila-Al-Allah' (turning to Allah) and observing complete precautionary measures.

He urged people to cooperate with the administration of mosques and Ulema and religious scholars.

