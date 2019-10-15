Almost 1 in 10 (13%) Pakistanis claim that someone from their immediate family is working abroad

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 13% of Pakistanis say that a household member has gone abroad for a job or business

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 13% of Pakistanis say that a household member has gone abroad for a job or business.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Has anyone in your household (household means your mother, father, son/daughter, sister/brother, etc.) gone abroad for a job or a business?” In response, 87% said no, and 13% said yes.