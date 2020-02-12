Almost 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis report suffering from either physical or psychological violence in the past year

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 8% Pakistanis report suffering from either physical or psychological violence in the past year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 8% Pakistanis report suffering from either physical or psychological violence in the past year.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you suffered from any kind of violence (either physical or psychological) in the past year?” In response, 8% said yes, 90% said no and 2% did not know/did not respond.