Almost 1 In 2 (49%) Pakistanis Claim To Trust Not-for-profit/non-government Organizations (NGOs) (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:26 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 49% Pakistanis claim that they trust not-for-profit/non-government Organization (NGOs)

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Would you say you trust completely, somewhat trust, somewhat distrust or do not trust at all Not-for-Profit organization/non-Government Organization (NGOs)?” In response, 13% said they trust NGOs completely, 36% said they somewhat trust NGOs, 18% said they somewhat distrust NGOs, 25% said they do not trust NGOs at all and 8% did not know/did not wish to respond.

