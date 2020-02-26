Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis get help from friends/relatives when they are in need

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 31% Pakistanis get help from friends/relatives when they are in need

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 31% Pakistanis get help from friends/relatives when they are in need.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “When in need, in your area, who helps you the most?” In response, 39% said no one while 61% said someone helps them. 31% said relatives/friends help them, 10% said counselors, 4% said chairperson of the panchayat committee helps them, 5% said spiritual leaders, 2% said landlords and 8% said political leaders help them in times of need.