Almost 1 In 3 (31%) Pakistanis Get Help From Friends/relatives When They Are In Need

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:10 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 31% Pakistanis get help from friends/relatives when they are in need

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 31% Pakistanis get help from friends/relatives when they are in need.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “When in need, in your area, who helps you the most?” In response, 39% said no one while 61% said someone helps them. 31% said relatives/friends help them, 10% said counselors, 4% said chairperson of the panchayat committee helps them, 5% said spiritual leaders, 2% said landlords and 8% said political leaders help them in times of need.

